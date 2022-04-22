Tribe Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases: 17 Total Active

AKWESASNE April 21, 2022— The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s COVID-19 Response Team reported 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the southern portion of Akwesasne over the past three (3) days — from April 19, 2022 to April 21, 2022. Twelve (12) cases have completed their five-day isolation period however, there remain seventeen (17) active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

The active cases include five (5) children between the ages of 5 to 11-years old, one (1) teenager between the age of 12 to 17 years, and eleven (11) community members over the age of 18. We wish them all the very best for a safe and speedy recovery.

The rise in COVID-19 cases is a clear indication that the virus has not gone away and remains a threat to public health. As a result, we continue to encourage individuals who remain unvaccinated or need to complete their series of vaccinations to please do so at your earliest convenience. Being fully vaccinated will greatly reduce your chance of serious illness or hospitalization due to COVID-19.

Individuals are encouraged to take personal protective measures to prevent any possible transmission, which may include social distancing and mask wearing. We ask that you please respect their personal decision, as an individual may have an underlying medical condition or due to their personal vaccination status. There are also some locations that continue to require masks due to federal or tribal regulations.

COVID-19 TESTING CLINIC — MONDAYS:

COVID-19 PCR Testing is available on Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Health Service’s testing garage located at 404 State Route 37. Please use the gravel road across from McGee Road.

Akwesasne residents and employees can also schedule a FREE PCR or Rapid Molecular test by contacting Mountain Medical at the following locations on Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

Mountain Medical Urgent Care (Malone) 3372 State Route 11 Tel: (518) 521-3322

Urgent Care Mountain Medical (Massena) 2 Hospital Drive Tel: (315) 705-0700

COVID-19 HOME TEST KITS — TUESDAYS:

COVID-19 Home Test Kits are being distributed at no cost from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesdays at the clinic’s main campus. Community members are asked to go inside the building to receive either the

BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Self Kit or the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test.

Individuals who test positive are asked to self-report positive results to St. Lawrence County Public Health at (315) 386-2325, SRMT Contact Tracers at (518) 333-0230, or Franklin County Public Health at https://bit.ly/3njGiRa.

Positive cases should provide notification to individuals who may have been potentially exposed.

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINIC — WEDNESDAYS:

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is being held at the tribal clinic’s main campus located at 404 State Route 37. The weekly vaccine clinic is open to all individuals over the age of 5-years old from 9:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. No appointment is needed. A second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster is now available during the Wednesday Walk-in Vaccine Clinic or by appointment by calling (518) 358-3142. The second booster is available for individuals who are 50-years old or more and those over the age of 12 years with an immunocompromised condition.