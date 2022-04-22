Tynan makes 23 saves as Greyhounds blank Storm 3-0 in OHL first-round playoff opener

April 22, 2022 at 2 h 50 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tucker Tynan made 23 saves for the shutout in Sault Ste. Marie’s 3-0 victory over the Guelph Storm on Thursday night in Game 1 of their Ontario Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Tye Kartye scored a pair for the hometown Greyhounds and Ryan O’Rourke added an insurance goal. 

In other OHL games on the opening night of the post-season, the Windsor Spitfires blanked the Sarnia Sting 3-0 and the Kitchener Rangers edged the London Knights 3-2.

The North Bay Battalion topped the Ottawa 67s 4-1 and the Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the Peterborough Petes 5-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2022. 

