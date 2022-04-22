Victor Lapeña joining Canadian women’s basketball program fulltime

April 22, 2022 at 18 h 15 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Canada’s women’s basketball coach Victor Lapeña is joining the national program fulltime.

Canada Basketball signed Lapeña earlier this year to a multi-year deal that will see him coach the team through the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was mutually agreed that once his season with Turkish club Fenerbahce was over, he would take on a fulltime role with Canada’s women’s program, to help grow the game domestically and develop coaches. 

He’ll assume fulltime duties on June 1. 

“Qualifying for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 in February was an important first step for this program, but just one of many that will be required for us to achieve our ultimate goal of a place on the podium in Paris,” Lapeña said. “The potential I believe our group possesses is truly exciting and I’m looking forward to working closely with our players and staff over the next several years.”

Lapeña led Canada to a 1-1 record at the World Cup 2022 qualifying tournament in Japan in his national coaching debut, to book a spot in the World Cup next fall in Sydney, Australia.

“The coaching experience, technical expertise, along with the passion and energy for basketball he brings is contagious, and will undoubtedly propel our team and the game in Canada to the next level,” said Denise Dignard, general manager and executive vice-president, women’s high performance.

Lapeña is a native of Zaragoza, Spain, and has been a part of the Spanish Basketball Federation since 2007, capturing 14 international FIBA medals during his years with Spain’s senior women’s team, as well as various age-group teams.

He was an assistant on the Spanish women’s team that captured silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and helped coached the team to silver at the 2014 FIB world championship. 

Canada is in Group B for the World Cup, and will face Serbia on Sept. 22, France on Sept. 23, Japan (Sept. 25), Australia (Sept. 26), and Nigeria (Sept. 27). 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canadian film ‘Charlotte’ animates a Jewish painter’s Holocaust-era life in art
Ontario News

Canadian film ‘Charlotte’ animates a Jewish painter’s Holocaust-era life in art

TORONTO — The directors of "Charlotte" say they see the animated biopic as an extension of its subject's…

Ontario News

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio on verge of milestone 300th game with Toronto FC

TORONTO — Back in early 2013, a 20-year-old Jonathan Osorio approached his first training camp with…