A Canadian’s Guide to Picking the Right Mattress

Shopping for a mattress in Canada is not as simple as it once was. Today, the mattress market in Canada is filled with hundreds of options, making choosing the best mattress a challenging task. In this brief guide, we cover how to find your ideal mattress by focusing on personal needs and practical considerations.

Sleeping Position

The first thing you should focus on is your preferred sleeping position, as each position has its own requirements.

Side sleepers often need a mattress that cushions pressure points at the shoulders and hips. If a mattress is too firm, it can create tension or numbness, while too soft might not be supportive enough.

Back sleepers benefit from a slightly firmer mattress. For most Canadian back sleepers, a medium-firm mattress will work the best and support the spine’s natural curve. If the mattress is too soft, the lower back may sink too much.

Stomach sleepers need a firmer mattress than side or back sleepers to prevent the hips from sinking, which could strain the spine. Lack of support when sleeping on your stomach can lead to discomfort fairly quickly.

Combination sleepers benefit from a mattress that offers a balance of responsiveness and comfort. Mattresses rated medium or medium-firm often offer the best balance for most Canadians.

Body Type and Weight

The same mattress is likely to feel different to each person who sleeps on it because of different weights and body shapes. Heavier individuals might find that softer mattresses start sagging or wear out more quickly. On the other hand, lighter sleepers are likely to find firmer options too rigid.

When evaluating mattress options based on weight and body type, consider:

Support: Is the mattress firm enough to keep your spine aligned under your body weight?

Sinkage: Does the mattress allow your parts prone to develop pressure points, such as hips and shoulders, to sink enough?

Edge support: Does the edge of the mattress feel supportive when you sit or lie near the edge?

Durability: How likely is the mattress to maintain its structure over time?

Mattress Types

There are four main types of mattresses available in Canada. Which type is the best for you, depends on what you want from your mattress. Familiarising yourself with the key features of the mattress types will help you narrow down your options and choose the best mattress in Canada for you.

Memory foam: Offers excellent pressure relief and contouring. Great for motion isolation, too. However, some people may not like the feel of “sinking” into the foam, while others may find they sleep too hot.

Latex: Naturally durable and breathable mattresses. They have a more buoyant feel than memory foam mattresses. Organic latex mattresses are a great choice for Canadians who prefer natural over man-made materials.

Innerspring: When people talk about traditional mattresses, they are usually thinking about innerspring mattresses. These often offer strong support and have good breathability, but less contouring than foam, latex, or hybrid models.

Hybrid: Some see hybrids as the best of both worlds since they combine a coil spring core with foam or latex layers on the top. These mattresses blend support and cushioning. Generally more breathable than full foam mattresses and with better motion isolation than innerspring mattresses.

Hot Sleepers

If you often sleep hot or live in an area with hot summers, you also need to consider how much temperature regulation the mattress offers. Traditional foam mattresses often retain heat, while innerspring mattresses have better air circulation.

However, thanks to modern cooling technologies, fans of foam and hybrid mattresses can also sleep cooler. Mattresses with gel-infused foams, breathable covers, and other cooling technologies can help you maintain a comfortable temperature while you sleep.

Final Points to Consider When Choosing a Mattress

In addition to sleeping position, body type, and mattress type, Canadians should consider the following factors when looking for a new mattress.