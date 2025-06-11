Building a Sales Career

June 11, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on June 11, 2025
Building a Sales Career
Seaway News Media Strategy Specialist Ted Conway with Amanda Gaucher (Floral Expressions owner). (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

When Edward “Ted” Conway joined Seaway News just over a year ago, he brought with him more than two decades of experience in sales. While most of his background was in furniture, electronics, and appliances, Ted says stepping into advertising was a refreshing challenge-and one he’s embraced with enthusiasm.

“I love partnering with clients to help get their message out,” says Ted. “Every business has a story, and it’s rewarding to help share it with the community.”

As a Media Strategy Specialist, Ted sells advertising across Seaway News’ newspaper, website, and magazines. The newspaper has a weekly print audience of 36,000, including door-to-door delivery in Cornwall and wide reach across SDG.

Cornwall Living Magazine also has a circulation of over 30,000. “When I saw the reach, I was amazed,” he says. “It’s unbelievable for this area.”

Ted is quick to credit Sales Coordinator Jennifer and the rest of the team for making the transition into advertising so smooth. “Jennifer’s fantastic. With over 30 years at Seaway News, she’s been a huge support. The team environment here is just great.”

Now, Seaway News is looking for a new Media Strategy Specialist to join the team. The right candidate will have a dynamic personality and a passion for helping local businesses succeed.

“If you enjoy meeting people and making connections, this is the job for you,” says Ted. “Sales can be intimidating, but with the right attitude, it’s fun. You get to be out in the community every day, and the opportunity to succeed is real.”

With nearly four decades of service and numerous provincial awards, Seaway News continues to be a trusted voice in the region. Ready to join the team?

Contact Seaway News today!

Email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

