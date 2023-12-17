3 reasons to make an appointment for a winter car inspection

Do you own a car? As the challenging winter season approaches, it’s in your best interest to have your vehicle inspected by a professional. Here are three reasons to make an appointment today.

1. Because the timing is right. You can have your vehicle inspected at any time of year, but having a professional look over your car in the fall is recommended. You can pair it with installing your winter tires. The coming holiday season means you’ll want your vehicle in excellent condition for year-end road trips to see relatives. Additionally, you’ll have more money before the holidays than after.

2. Because an expert can spot hidden issues. Even if you know your car inside and out, it can develop hidden problems. Just because it runs smoothly now doesn’t guarantee flawless performance through the winter.

Ensuring everything’s in good working order helps prevent expensive repairs or a breakdown in frigid weather. Only an experienced mechanic has the skills and tools to spot and correct the slightest fault.

3. Because skipping an inspection can cost you a lot of money. It’s recommended to have your vehicle inspected twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall. Detecting small problems early on reduces repair costs and ensures your manufacturer warranty remains valid.

Finally, if you plan to sell your car, providing evidence of regular inspections and maintenance can help you get a higher selling price.