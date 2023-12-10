Does polishing your headlights really make a difference?

Winter is fast approaching! Is your car ready? If safety is important to you, you’ve probably already scheduled a pre-season inspection at a mechanic near you. If you’re keeping a close eye on your budget, you may wonder whether certain tasks, like polishing your headlights, are worth the expense. Is it purely cosmetic, or is it useful? To help you make an informed decision, here are a few things to consider.

A question of safety

Firstly, it’s important to remember your car’s headlights play two essential roles:

1. They allow you to see clearly when driving at night or dusk

2. They make you visible to other motorists

Have your headlights become dull or yellowed by ultraviolet (UV) rays? If so, they may have lost much of their effectiveness. This could put you at risk of being unable to spot obstacles in time during the winter or going unseen by another driver until it’s too late. It’s crucial to keep your headlights clear to avoid dangerous driving situations.

An inexpensive solution

If your headlights are cracked or deeply scratched, they must be replaced as soon as possible. However, if they just need a refresh, polishing is a cost-effective solution that can restore their shine and enhance the overall look of your vehicle. If you want, you can have your headlights professionally polished for less than $100. You could also do the job yourself, preferably using a non-toxic paste.

Clear headlights improve visibility, promoting safer driving, especially during the winter months when darkness falls earlier. Keep this in mind for your upcoming winter driving preparations.