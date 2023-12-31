How to prepare for a garage visit

How to prepare for a garage visit
A mechanic in a car service repairs an Indian man's car. Car service concept.

Are you getting ready to make an appointment at your local garage? To get the most out of your visit, it’s a good idea to be well prepared. Here’s some expert advice.

• Make a list of items needing attention. Drive your vehicle for a few minutes, keeping your eyes and ears open. Make a note of anything that troubles you. Are your brakes making funny noises? Is a dashboard component malfunctioning? Do your windshield wipers leave streaks? Give your mechanic a comprehensive list, so you can avoid having to schedule another appointment in the near future.

• Read the owner’s manual. Your car’s owner’s manual contains the manufacturer’s maintenance recommendations. Once you’ve read it, you can tell your mechanic which tasks you’d like them to address. This will also help you avoid paying for unnecessary or non-urgent work.

• Bring the necessary parts to the garage. If you’ve made an appointment for a tire change, don’t forget to bring your winter bolt kit, if necessary. Addition-ally, if your vehicle is equipped with a block heater that requires an electric cable, be sure to have it with you.

• Learn the meaning of common terms. If you’re not familiar with the technical terms and jargon used in car maintenance, consult a website specializing in this field. You’ll be better able to under-stand your mechanic’s explanations and actively participate in discussions.

With the right preparation, your garage appointment will be much more efficient.

