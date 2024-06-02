Safe jacking and lifting: avoid accidents during tire changes and repairs

Changing a tire is a routine part of car ownership, and it’s crucial to prioritize safety to prevent accidents and injuries. Follow these safe jacking and lifting practices to ensure a smooth and accident-free experience:

• Always park your vehicle on a flat, stable surface before attempting to jack it up. Avoid sloped or uneven terrain, which can cause the car to shift or fall off the jack.

• Before lifting the vehicle, engage the parking brake to prevent unintended movement.

• Identify the designated jack points on your vehicle, typically indicated in the owner’s manual. Avoid lifting the car from any other location, as this can damage the frame or body.

• Use a high-quality jack rated for your vehicle’s weight and type. Hydraulic floor jacks or scissor jacks are commonly used for lifting cars safely.

• Once the vehicle is lifted, use jack stands to support it securely. Never rely solely on the jack to hold the car in place.

• Use additional safety precautions like wheel chocks or blocks to prevent further movement when working under the vehicle.

Following these safe practices ensures your tire changes and repairs are performed without incident, keeping you and your vehicle safe on the road.