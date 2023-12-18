Should you take off your winter coat when driving?

According to Transport Canada, wearing a seat belt nearly halves the risk of being killed or seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident. However, did you know that wearing a heavy winter coat while driving can reduce the effectiveness of your seatbelt?

For a seatbelt to work effectively, it must be tight and close to the body. That’s why it’s better to wrap a baby in a blanket after securing them in their car seat rather than leaving their coat on. This ensures the straps fit snugly.

Similarly, fastening your seatbelt over a very thick garment, like a ski jacket, can create a gap between the belt and your body, making it less effective in protecting you in a collision.

What’s more, a heavy winter coat can restrict your movements and potentially impair your driving. These are two good reasons to take it off when you get behind the wheel. Choose clothes that are warm but not too thick and use your heated seat to avoid shivering in freezing weather. Your passengers should follow the same advice, even if it means using their coats as blankets.