The psychology of car colours: what your car’s colour says about you

Your choice of car colour can reveal more about your personality than you might think. Psychologists have long studied the correlation between colour preferences and person-ality traits. Here’s a look at what your car’s colour might say about you.

Black: confident and rebellious

Black cars exude power and sophistication, often chosen by those wanting to make a statement. Owners of black cars are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents and road rage incidents.

White: modern and practical

White is the most popular colour for new cars, indicating a desire to keep up with the latest trends. Often chosen for family vehicles, white cars suggest practicality and a sense of re-sponsibility.

Silver: practical and safe

Silver cars symbolize safety and maturity, appealing to drivers who prioritize reliability and efficiency. Drivers of silver cars are less likely to be involved in accidents and tend to use less gas, reflecting their sensible approach to driving.

Red: bold and outgoing

Red car owners tend to be extroverted and confident, seeking attention and excitement on the road. They believe the colour makes them more visible and may drive faster, fuelled by a false sense of security.

Blue: calm and considerate

Blue cars convey calmness and confidence, appealing to drivers who prioritize harmony on the road. Drivers of blue cars are more like-ly to exhibit courteous behaviour, reflecting their happy and cooperative nature.

Green: independent and unconventional

Once considered a symbol of environmental consciousness, green cars are now considered a rebellious choice. Those who drive green cars are less likely be well-mannered drivers.

Your choice of car colour is just one aspect of your identity. Still, it can provide intriguing insights into your character and lifestyle.