Tips for maximizing the range of your electric vehicle this winter

During winter, electric vehicles (EVs) can lose up to 30 per cent of their range due to the use of heaters and defrosters. To help you avoid stopping along the way, experts recommend planning a charge twice the distance you need to cover. These tips can also help you get through your daily commute without being affected by the cold.

• Pre-warm your car. Since cold weather affects battery performance, warm up your vehicle by plugging it into the charging port for at least 20 minutes before setting off. This simple step will warm up the battery, giving you a better range.

• Use heated accessories. Your car’s heating system consumes a lot of energy and can considerably reduce your range. It’s best to avoid using the heating system whenever possible and instead activate the heated seats and steering wheel to keep yourself warm, as they consume less energy.

• Check your tire pressure regularly. Over- or under-inflated tires reduce your EV’s range. Check your owner’s manual for the recommended tire pressure and check your tires often to keep them in the optimum range.

• Drive smoothly. Aggressive driving reduces your range. Stay alert so you can anticipate manoeuvres to accelerate and brake smoothly.

• Park indoors. Whenever possible, park your car out of the cold to ensure your battery stays charged at all times.

Stay warm and happy driving!