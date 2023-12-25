What to do if your brakes are sticking

Do your brakes suddenly feel sticky while on the road? Does your vehicle want to pull to one side? Sticky brakes are no joke. Leaving the problem unaddressed can affect your ability to stop, prematurely wear down your brake pads and strain your transmission. Therefore, it’s important to address this issue promptly. Here’s what you should do.

First, remain calm. If you notice your brakes sticking while driving, ease off the accelerator and gradually reduce your speed. Avoid slamming on the brakes, as this could make matters worse.

Next, find a safe place to pull over. Look for a wide shoulder, a parking lot or a quiet side street where you can safely bring your vehicle to a stop. Once you’ve come to a stop, turn off the engine and let your brakes cool down.

Then, call a tow truck to bring you to a qualified mechanic. Driving with sticky brakes is dangerous and can further damage your car’s braking system. While waiting for a lift, you can inspect your brakes for signs of damage, such as worn brake pads or fluid leaks. You can also check the brake callipers for any debris or obstructions.

The professionals have the expertise and tools to quickly diagnose and fix your brakes and get you safely back on the road.