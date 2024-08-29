Century 21 Unveils New Waterfront Office

Century 21 Shield Realty Ltd. marked the grand opening of its new head office at 703 Cotton Mill Street, Unit 109, with a celebratory event on August 21. The occasion featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, along with tours of the modern office space, and wine and cheese, The Vice President of Quebec Operations for Century 21 Canada, Sébastien Bonnerot, was also present to commemorate the milestone.

The move to the Cotton Mills, a historic and revitalizing area along the St. Lawrence River, represents a significant change for the real estate firm, which previously operated from Pitt Street. “It was time for a change,” said Troy Vaillancourt, Realtor and Co-Owner of Century 21 Shield Realty Ltd. “We had outgrown the building on Pitt Street and were looking for something that better represented our brand at Century 21. The new location by the waterfront is ideal—it’s an industrial building with tall ceilings, and it really promotes professionalism. It’s an environment that motivates ouragents to be here.”

Vaillancourt was pleased with the turnout for the grandopening, noting the steady flow of visitors throughout the day. “Even earlier, we had people dropping off presents and welcome baskets. Overall, I’m very happy with the turnout,” he said.

The move to Cotton Mills also reflects the company’s growth,even amid challenging market conditions. “We’ve seen significant growth in both the number of agents and our market share,” Vaillancourt added. “With interest rates starting to go down, families can still afford good homes in Cornwall, where prices remain more accessible compared to larger cities. It’s all about finding the right balance.”

Sophie Goudreau, a Real Estate Broker/Agent with Century 21, shared her enthusiasm for the new office space. “The new space is much more modern and comfortable, making it a great place to welcome our clients,” she said. “It creates a better first impression, which is important as we continue to build our brand and trust with our clientele.”

Goudreau also praised the redevelopment of the Cotton Millsarea, noting its blend of historic charm and modern construction. “It’s nice to see that they’re keeping up with the traditional style while introducing new construction. The Cotton Mills area is becoming a beautiful spot by the water,” she remarked.

The grand opening event underscores Century 21 Shield Realty Ltd.’s commitment to providing a professional and welcoming environment for its clients while embracing Cornwall’s evolving real estate market.