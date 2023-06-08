Chicago Street Race Rolls Out Local Resource Guide Powered by FanSaves

Resource Guide on NASCARChicago.com to Connect Local Businesses with Chicago Street Race Attendees

In advance of the inaugural Chicago Street Race Weekend, the event has partnered with sports tech startup FanSaves to deliver fans an online resource guide to connect attendees to a multitude of local establishments including restaurants, accommodations, and attractions.

The resource guide will provide an opportunity for local businesses to share information with ticketholders, tourists and the local community to encourage their patronage around the Chicago Street Race Weekend. The resource guide is now available on NASCARChicago.com and the NASCAR Tracks App for fans to learn more about Chicago establishments and deals.

“As we support the local community, this online resource guide will offer local businesses an opportunity to engage our audience in a direct way leading up to and during the Chicago Street Race Weekend,” said Michelle Weddige, Sr. Director, Business Strategy, Chicago Street Race. “We’re looking forward to working with FanSaves on this new initiative that should have a positive impact in Chicago.”

“The Chicago Street Race is an extremely innovative sports and entertainment festival in the heart of downtown Chicago, so we’re proud to work with the event to help connect attendees with local businesses and potential deals,” said Shannon Ferguson, FanSaves Co-Founder & CEO. “We’re excited that our technology is powering the resource guide to help drive economic impact to businesses in Chicago leading up to and during the Chicago Street Race.”

Canadian-based tech startup, FanSaves, is a digital couponing platform that gives fans access to discounts and deals from affiliated brands of sports teams, organizations and properties. It is currently part of the third cohort of the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator.

With a goal to improve products and services and prepare the selected startups for commercial success with partners and the broader sports industry, the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator brought the Chicago Street Race and FanSaves together earlier this year.

“The inaugural Chicago Street Race will undoubtedly attract brand new fans to the sport and the city of Chicago,” said Jenna Kurath, Vice President of Startup Partnerships & Head of Comcast NBCU SportsTech “The FanSaves digital platform is a valuable resource for fans seeking discounts and deals from the businesses that sponsor their favorite sports, and for new visitors to Chicago, it’ll help foster a truly one-of-a-kind street race experience.”

Chicago Street Race

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season, the first-ever Chicago Street Race Weekend will feature the NASCAR Cup Series’ Grant Park 220 and NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The Loop 121 competing on a 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course, along with full-length concerts by The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett over Fourth of July Weekend on July 1-2.

General admission and reserved tickets are on sale for the Chicago Street Race. Two-day general admission ticket start at $269 and reserved tickets that offer an array of opportunities including reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences start at $465. To purchase tickets, fans can log onto NASCARChicago.com or call 1-888-629-7223.

The Grant Park 220 will be nationally broadcast on NBC on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT and The Loop 121 will be broadcast nationally on USA Network at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT.

To stay up to date with the Chicago Street Race, fans can subscribe to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails, follow @NASCARChicago on Twitter and Facebook and download the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest real-time updates on all aspects of the event.

About FanSaves

FanSaves is rapidly expanding across North America, currently working with nearly 70 teams and organizations across 21 professional leagues and featuring thousands of deals from more than 1,200 brands and businesses. With a goal to eliminate paper coupons from professional sports and beyond, FanSaves is an award-winning B2B SaaS company that is making it easier for sports properties and their sponsors to track customer analytics while connecting fans with offers from affiliated brands and partners.

About Chicago Street Race

The Chicago Street Race is the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race. Located in downtown Chicago, the event will take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain. The Cup Series will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment festival headlined by Miranda Lambert, The Chainsmokers, Charley Crockett, and The Black Crowes over the Fourth of July Weekend on July 1-2, 2023. For more information, visit NASCARChicago.com.