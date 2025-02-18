DEV Hotel Appoints Ian Bentley as GM

With more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ian Bentley has been named the new General Manager of DEV Hotel & Conference Centre.

Bentley, a graduate of Loyalist College’s Hotel and Restaurant Management program, has worked with major hospitality brands such as Delta, Fairmont, and Hyatt. His leadership at the NAV Centre in Cornwall helpedrevitalize its food and beverage offerings, launching successful concepts like The Stone House Steakhouse and revamped The Jet Set Pub. He also launched large-scale events such as The Wonderful World of Whisky Show, which earned international recognition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ian to the team,” said Jean-Pierre Poulin, owner of DEV Hotel & Conference Centre. “His leadership, vision, and commitment to innovation will bring new energy to the DEV Hotel & Conference Centre. We look forward to seeing him elevate our offerings and further establish the Centre as a world-class hospitality destination.”

Bentley is eager to build on the Centre’s existing strengths, with a focus on renovations, communication, and guest experience. “Now, it’s time to get to work and put the DEV Hotel & Conference Centre on the global radar,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of the hotel’s dedicated team, many of whom have been part of the facility for decades. “The people are what make this building tick,” Bentley emphasized. “We have staff who have been here for over 40 years, and this facility has employed thousands of Cornwall residents over the years. I am so proud to work for them and be a voice in whatever way I can.”

One of his key priorities is completing guest room renovations while enhancing the hotel’s reputation as a premier conference and event destination. “Everything about the DEV Centre sets it apart,” Bentley noted. “Situated on 70 acres of beautiful property, it offers a unique blend of space, amenities, and breathtaking views of the St. Lawrence River—all just minutes from downtown.”

The Centre features 320 hotel rooms, 70,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, a 200-seat theatre, a 300-person restaurant, and an authentic Irish pub. Bentley described the latter as “the best patio in Eastern Ontario.”

Beyond renovations, Bentley is also looking to introduce major events and partnerships. Having previously brought the Beer, Bourbon, BBQ & Blues Festival and The Wonderful World of Whisky Show to the location, hehinted at exciting plans for 2025. “I can say one thing only—I will have something big planned for this summer,” he teased.