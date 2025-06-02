Entrepreneur Earns 40 Under 40 Honour

JASON SETNYK

Kris McCarthy, Co-Founder and COO of FanSaves, has been named to the prestigious 2025 Business Elite Awards 40 Under 40 list, joining a cohort of exceptional young professionals recognized for leadership, innovation, and impact across Canada.

FanSaves is a digital platform connecting fans with exclusive discounts from the sponsors of their favourite sports teams and organizations. Since launching in 2017, the company has grown to feature over 2,000 brands and has partnered with more than 100 teams across 24 North American leagues.

“It’s a privilege to share this honor with 39 other young business leaders from across Canada,” said McCarthy. “I’m grateful to be recognized for my leadership and dedication to growing our company. I’m always humbled by the amazing opportunities and experiences that FanSaves has afforded me.”

A former pro hockey player and SUNY Potsdam graduate, McCarthy brings his on-ice teamwork and discipline to the boardroom. Also, he’s an advocate for mental health, DEI initiatives, and local community engagement, currently serving on the United Way Cornwall & SDG Board of Directors and the Algonquin College Sports Business Advisory Committee.

FanSaves CEO and Co-Founder Shannon Ferguson added, “I’m so proud of Kris. It’s been an incredible journey growing FanSaves with him and watching him grow as an entrepreneur over the past eight years. Kris has always been a leader, so I’m happy that he’s being recognized for all his hard work.”

McCarthy will be formally recognized at the Business Elite Awards 40 Under 40 gala dinner later this year.