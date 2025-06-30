Olymel Marks 25 Years in Cornwall

JASON SETNYK

Olymel Cornwall celebrated 25 years of operations with a family-friendly event on June 21, 2025, recognizing the plant’s growth and impact in the community. The on-site celebration welcomed hundreds of employees and their families for a day of fun, food, and music.

The event featured live music by Radio Nova, bouncy castles, train rides, and a complimentary BBQ. It was both a celebration of success and a show of appreciation for the 600 individuals now employed at the facility, which has become one of the city’s largest private employers.

Plant Manager Sylvain Laliberte, who joined the Cornwall operation 16 years ago, reflected on the company’s evolution. “Twenty-five years ago, they were using a handful of people running one department and two lines. Today, we’re running 24 lines in 12 different departments,” he said. “Not long ago, we almost reached one million kilos of meat in a week of production-that’s something we’re very proud of.”

Human Resources Manager Shelly Harding added, “This celebration means something different to each of us, but it really feels like a family event. I love seeing all the smiles and happy people.”

Mayor Justin Towndale praised Olymel’s contributions: “They’ve gone from humble beginnings to employing over 600 people. For 25 years, they’ve supported our local economy and given back to the community by sponsoring events and being active partners.”

MP Eric Duncan echoed that sentiment. “To go from a couple of dozen employees to hundreds over 25 years-it’s an incredible success story. Today is about saying thank you for choosing Cornwall and for continuing to grow here.”

As attendees enjoyed the sizzling day, the event was a reminder that Olymel employees continue to bring home the bacon after a quarter century.