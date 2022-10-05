Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Celebrating New Business Launch in Martintown: Dish Wish Catering and Comfort Food

Provided by the Township of South Glengarry
(L-R front row) Councillor Sam McDonell, Mayor Lyle Warden, Owners Robbie Laroche and Angela Labelle-Laroche, Councillor Martin Lang. (L-R back row) Councillor Rebecca Luck and Deputy Mayor Stephanie Jaworski at 18550 Dundas Street, Martintown ON Saturday, October 1st, to commemorate Dish Wish’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. (Photo : JENNIFER TREVERTON PHOTO)

MARTINTOWN, Ontario, October 1, 2022 – The Township of South Glengarry hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in Martintown on Saturday to mark the grand opening of Dish Wish, a catering company and store offering fresh and frozen gourmet prepared meals for busy families and individuals.

Chef Robbie Laroche, his wife Angela and adult children returned to Robbie’s hometown in April 2022, to open a catering business featuring homemade healthy foods. Robbie began taking weekly orders for fresh meals prepared in the onsite commercial kitchen, to be pick-up each Friday. Robbie and Angela worked together to ready the storefront portion of their property, preparing to expand their business to offer fresh and frozen meals, with an assortment of homemade jams, jellies, and pickles to walk-in customers. The newly opened store stocks a variety of locally made goods such as honey, desserts, cheeses and offers hot soup and coffee. Additional foods, drinks and a section of non-food locally made items are also available.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was presided over by Mayor Lyle Warden, joined by Deputy Mayor Stephanie Jaworski, Councillors Martin Lang, Sam McDonell and Rebecca Luck, in front of Dish Wish premises located at 18550 Dundas Street, Martintown. Initial store hours are Fridays 1-6:00 pm, Saturdays 11:00 am – 6:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.

