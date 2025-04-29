Seaway Express marks 35th anniversary

April 29, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 31 min on April 29, 2025
Seaway Express, a leader in the Eastern Ontario transportation and logistics sector, marked its 35th anniversary May 2.

Founded in 1990, the Cornwall-based company has built a strong reputation for reliable service, strategic innovation, and deep local roots.

From its humble beginnings, Seaway Express has grown into a dynamic regional carrier with a fleet of over 65 units which include tractors, trailers, straight trucks, and container chassis. A key asset in its continued success is its 35,000-square-foot terminal in Cornwall, strategically located near several major distribution centers for Canada’s leading retailers. This proximity allows Seaway to provide highly efficient warehousing, consolidation, and appointment delivery services to carriers and vendors across the region.

Over the years, Seaway has expanded its capabilities to support customer supply chains not only in Ontario but also throughout Quebec, leveraging a strong partner carrier network to ensure timely and dependable service.

“Reaching 35 years is a milestone that speaks to the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our customers,” says General Manager, Melanie Hamel. “We’re excited for what the future holds.”

Seaway Express has earned numerous accolades over the years, including being named Cornwall’s “Business of the Year” twice, receiving the Ontario Trucking Association’s “Excellence in Entrepreneurship” award, and being a multiple-time recipient of the Canadian

Shipper magazine’s “Shipper’s Choice” award. The company is also a member of the WSIB’s Health & Safety Excellence Program.

In 2022, Seaway Express was acquired by Canada Cartage, a move that has further strengthened its position in the market while allowing the company to maintain its community-based roots.

As the company looks ahead, Seaway Express remains committed to innovation, service excellence, and supporting the businesses that drive the regional econ

