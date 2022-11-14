Therrien Garage Owner Honoured for 50 Years in Business

November 14, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 45 min on November 11, 2022
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by the Township of South Glengarry
Therrien Garage Owner Honoured for 50 Years in Business
(R-L) Deputy Mayor Stephanie Jaworski, Marc Therrien, Fernand (Fern) Therrien (Owner), Sebastien Therrien, and Councillor Martin Lang at Therrien Garage in Williamstown, Tuesday, November 8th to mark their 50th anniversary. (Photo : JENNIFER TREVERTON PHOTO)

Williamstown, Ontario, November 8, 2022 –Members of Council present Therrien Garage Owner Fernand (Fern) Therrien with 50th-anniversary certificates of recognition on behalf of the Township of South Glengarry and MPP Nolan Quinn’s office.

Fern proudly accepts the certificates in front of the business he started in 1972, sporting his Therrien Garage hoodie, flanked by his son Marc and his grandson Sebastien. The trio is kept busy at the garage located on Maple Road at County Road 34 in Williamstown, where customers arrive and depart in rapid succession, entrusting their keys and vehicles to the skills and abilities of this talented family.

Fern confidently predicts, “The phone will ring non-stop when the first snow flies… people wanting their snow tires put on yesterday”. With 50 of experience to back up the prediction, this is a safe bet.

