Tribally Licensed Sovereign Cannabis Company Holds Soft Launch

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance shared support and wishes for much success to all the team members of the Sovereign Cannabis Company, which conducted a soft launch today as the newest tribally licensed cannabis retailer.

Located in the Akwesasne Trading Post at 8 State Route 37; their official grand opening begins at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21st and will include a free slice of Riverside pizza, a chance to win prizes, and a cash drawing.

Participating in today’s launch were Store Manager Jacob Swamp, Matthew Ireland, Rori Francis-Herne, Cheyenne Thompson, Craig Lawrence, Anthony Moccaldi, Cailey King, Laurie Thompson, Kyler Thomas, Lou Tischler, Landon Laffin, Brandon Smoke, Brendan Lazore-McDonald, Julie Pavlick, and Bill Black.

We offer our warmest congratulations to Sovereign on their opening and say “niawen:kówa/thank you very much” for helping support our community’s programs and services as a tribally licensed dispensary.