Tribally Licensed Sovereign Cannabis Company Holds Soft Launch

October 11, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 37 min on October 8, 2022
Provided by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe
Store Manager Jacob Swamp, Matthew Ireland, Rori Francis-Herne, Cheyenne Thompson, Craig Lawrence, Anthony Moccaldi, Cailey King, Laurie Thompson, Kyler Thomas, Lou Tischler, Landon Laffin, Brandon Smoke, Brendan Lazore-McDonald, Julie Pavlick, and Bill Black. (Photo : Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe)

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance shared support and wishes for much success to all the team members of the Sovereign Cannabis Company, which conducted a soft launch today as the newest tribally licensed cannabis retailer.

Located in the Akwesasne Trading Post at 8 State Route 37; their official grand opening begins at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 21st and will include a free slice of Riverside pizza, a chance to win prizes, and a cash drawing.

Participating in today’s launch were Store Manager Jacob Swamp, Matthew Ireland, Rori Francis-Herne, Cheyenne Thompson, Craig Lawrence, Anthony Moccaldi, Cailey King, Laurie Thompson, Kyler Thomas, Lou Tischler, Landon Laffin, Brandon Smoke, Brendan Lazore-McDonald, Julie Pavlick, and Bill Black.

We offer our warmest congratulations to Sovereign on their opening and say “niawen:kówa/thank you very much” for helping support our community’s programs and services as a tribally licensed dispensary.

