Viau Ladies Wear Congratulated For Milestone 55th Anniversary

November 14, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 48 min on November 11, 2022
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by the Township of South Glengarry
Viau Ladies Wear Congratulated For Milestone 55th Anniversary
(R-L) Councillor Sam McDonell, Councillor Rebecca Luck, Deputy Mayor Stephanie Jaworski, Store Owner Julie Viau Therriault, Councillor Martin Lang and Jennifer Treverton gather at Viau Ladies Wear in Green Valley on Monday, November 7th in honour of the store’s 55th anniversary. (Photo : JENNIFER TREVERTON PHOTO)

GREEN VALLEY, Ontario, November 7, 2022 – Township of South Glengarry Members of Council and Staff present Viau Ladies Wear owner Julie Viau Therriault with congratulatory 55th-anniversary certificates recognizing this achievement, on behalf of the Township and MPP Nolan Quinn’s office.

The presentation was made at the second-generation family-owned store opened by Julie’s late mother Colette Viau in 1967. Julie explained, “My mom started this business and ran it successfully for the first 25 years, and I have been responsible for its success for the last 30 years”. The boutique is a fixture in Green Valley, bringing top Canadian designer labels to South Glengarry. Julie continues her mother’s tradition, focusing on making customers happy. This approach’s success is reflected in the store’s longevity and its broadening customer base extending well beyond Eastern Ontario.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Improved Cell Service Now Available in SDG
Regional News

Improved Cell Service Now Available in SDG

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN) has achieved another milestone with the expansion of 5G mobile services in areas surrounding Maxville, Greenfield, Glen…

Therrien Garage Owner Honoured for 50 Years in Business
Business

Therrien Garage Owner Honoured for 50 Years in Business

Members of Council present Therrien Garage Owner Fernand (Fern) Therrien with 50th-anniversary certificates of recognition on behalf…