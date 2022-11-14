Viau Ladies Wear Congratulated For Milestone 55th Anniversary

GREEN VALLEY, Ontario, November 7, 2022 – Township of South Glengarry Members of Council and Staff present Viau Ladies Wear owner Julie Viau Therriault with congratulatory 55th-anniversary certificates recognizing this achievement, on behalf of the Township and MPP Nolan Quinn’s office.

The presentation was made at the second-generation family-owned store opened by Julie’s late mother Colette Viau in 1967. Julie explained, “My mom started this business and ran it successfully for the first 25 years, and I have been responsible for its success for the last 30 years”. The boutique is a fixture in Green Valley, bringing top Canadian designer labels to South Glengarry. Julie continues her mother’s tradition, focusing on making customers happy. This approach’s success is reflected in the store’s longevity and its broadening customer base extending well beyond Eastern Ontario.