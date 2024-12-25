Did you know that Christmas is upon us, and I hope that everyone managed to get all the goodies they were looking to purchase for their friends and loved ones. Christmas is about family and celebrating the day together, sharing each other’s company and eating a tasty meal. I hope that you can enjoy the day. Cornwall Square will reopen on Thursday morning, “Boxing Day” with some stores choosing to open early, ahead of our normal 9:30am normal opening time to serve customers who will be out bargain hunting at the crack of dawn.

Did you know that many customers took the opportunity to take selfies in front of this year’s new addition to the mall’s interior décor on the main level across from our traditional Santa display. The “park-like” setting that was created by the Cornwall Square maintenance team is Phase 2 of a multi-phase mall décor upgrade by mall ownership. Next year’s Phase 3 design will commence almost immediately in January to provide the team with fresh design time as well as a longer production time for the final agreed upon Phase 3 design. Only 10 months to get ready for the Christmas 2025 season…………………

Did you know that the Cornwall Square management team is hearing positive comments from our retail tenants on this year’s sales during the month of November and the first 2 weeks of December. A big thank you to our area customers who came through our mall doors and supported all the retailers in Cornwall Square. In addition, Cornwall Square customers were equally as generous in their support for the Cornwall Firefighters’ “SPARKY TOY DRIVE”. We at Cornwall Square would like to thank all of those who took the time to grab a snowflake off the Sparky Tree and shop for a toy that will brighten a less fortunate child’s Christmas morning. BRAVO to all of you who donated.

Did you know that there is only one week left in 2024? It seems that this year has gone by not only very quickly but that the year has seen many changes here at The Square. Several retailers made the conscious decision to return to Cornwall and to Cornwall Square, other retailers responded to an opportunity to expand their company’s growth into Cornwall to serve this segment of eastern Ontario from Cornwall Square. We saw another successful year in our cooperative community efforts and particularly the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital which we all use at some point in our life.

Did you know that Cornwall Square is looking forward to 2025 as another year of growth as we continue to work on realizing the mall owners’ evolving vision for Cornwall Square and responding to the needs of the community that we serve. We are optimistic about next year and the possibilities before us.

