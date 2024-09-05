$143,210 reasons to say THANK YOU!

Broadcasting live at Cornwall Square from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, the 18th annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon marked another milestone for healthcare workers and local patients at CCH. Together with valued partners BOOM 101.9, Fresh 104.5 FM, and Cogeco Business Solutions, the team at CCHF thanks sponsors and donors across the community for helping surpass our fundraising goal of $100,000 to upgrade surgical lighting in two of CCH’s six operating rooms.

Funds raised over our goal will help purchase other urgently needed medical equipment across the hospital. CCHF extends special thanks to our longtime partner, the Hospital Auxiliary, and its dedicated volunteers for their exceptional major gift of $37,000. On top of the hard work these fantastic volunteers provide every day at CCH, their fundraising supports essential equipment to keep our community healthy.

They put the FUN in fundraising!

Joined by groups from the Cornwall Kinettes, Cornwall Police, CCHF’s Board of Directors, and employees from Chartwell McConnell Retirement Residence, some competitive CCH staff submitted teams to participate in the Minute Games mini fundraiser from 5-6 p.m. on Radiothon Day. Hosted by CCHF’s Board Treasurer, Simon McLinden, teams collected pledges and competed in silly 60-second challenges to win prizes for the most funds raised, and the most games won.

Staff from Chronic Disease Management, Clinical Informatics, Equality Diversity & Inclusivity, Housekeeping, the OR, and Medical Affairs lent their enthusiastic (and hilarious) participation! Team Girls Just Want to Have Fun including Joy Cella, Amie McCosham, and Naiomi Childs from CCH came away with the top prize while first-time participants from Chartwell McConnell came in second place.

Thanks to everyone’s participation, this hour of fundraising alone raised $8,500!

With appreciation for CCHF’s sponsors and partners

Our Radiothon wouldn’t be possible without supportive businesses and organizations standing behind our cause. Please join us in recognizing:

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill Cornwall

Be Beautiful Medical

Chartwell McConnell Retirement Residence

Cornwall Kinettes

Desjardins

Eastern Ontario Training Board

EVB Engineering

Farm Boy

John Gordon Construction

MacEwen

McKay Mechanical

Medical Arts Pharmacy

MNP LLP

The Kovinich Group

Respect RX Pharmacy

Riverdale Terrace Waterfront Retirement Residence

Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Rozon Insurance

Walker Climate Care

Wilson Funeral Home

And finally, a word of thanks to Cornwall Square, operated by Weaving Baskets Group, and Bruce Wickham Events for their professionalism and care to provide a fantastic space for this year’s event.

Fundraising for the OR project is ongoing. To support this and other medical projects, please visit www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca.