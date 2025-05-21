3 Moms above the rest, summer fashion, suspense!

May 21, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 47 min on May 15, 2025
Reading time: 2 min
Leo Doucet—News from The Square
Comment count:
3 Moms above the rest, summer fashion, suspense!

Did you know that numerous mothers were praised by their children during the Cornwall Square 10-day “My Mom is the best Mom Ever….” contest that ran from May 2 to May 11?  The 3 mothers whose children’s heartfelt essays extolled their mother, Coleen, Jocelyn and Aimie, can be very proud of their children and how important and loved they feel, principally because that is how they behave opposite their children.  With such statements as “My Mom always make sure that me and my siblings are never unloved”, or “My Mom makes sure that I am happy every day” followed by touching examples of their mother’s love and their gratitude for that love.  The 3 mothers each received a prize and a copy of their child’s essay.  Cornwall Square appreciates and applauds all of those who participated. 

You need to know that if you are tired of looking at gold or silver jewellery items resting in your dresser or if you are ready to part with that iconic, authenticated  and signed 1967 photograph of George Armstrong hoisting the Stanley Cup for the Toronto Maple Loafs, and you want to find out their value or to sell them, GOLD WANTED group is here today, Wednesday May 21, 2025, at Cornwall Square.  They are in the former Source store on the main level next to Laura Secord from 9am until 5pm.

Did you know that summer is 1 month from today?  If you are looking for that “just right outfit” or to build a new wardrobe, Cornwall Square is the place to shop as our fashion tenants, Eclipse, Cleo, Northern Reflections, Warehouse One, Urban Wear and Urban Planet are all getting in new product at great prices.

Rumour has it that the Cornwall Square leasing team will have announcements, yes, as in more than one, to make in next week’s column.  Drum roll please…….

Did you know that if you hear your tummy grumbling or your throat is parched while at Cornwall Square, our FOOD HALL restaurants can remedy what ails you!

“Follow us on Facebook to stay up to date on Special Events and Sales.”

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SDG Library announces 2025 SDG Reads
Columnists

SDG Library announces 2025 SDG Reads

SDG Reads is a “One Book, One Community” program that encourages all residents across SDG to read the same title before coming together for an evening with the author.…