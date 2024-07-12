30 Years Since Cornwall Lift-Off’s Inception

For twenty years, Cornwall Lift-Off brought our community together with music and hot air balloons. As a photojournalist, I had the privilege of capturing the festival’s essence through my lens, and in 2014, I was honoured to serve as the official photographer for its final event.

The shores of the St. Lawrence River and the city were filled with the bright colours of hot air balloons floating gracefully in the sky, while the sound of live music filled the air. Despite challenges, including financial hardship from a year of heavy rain and the occasional balloon drifting to the American side, Cornwall Lift-Off remained a cherished event.

Music was at the festival’s core, bringing top-tier talent to Cornwall. The 2014 lineup featured 54-40, Doc Walker, Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle, and five-time Juno Award winners Glass Tiger. Emerging artists like The Glorious Sons and The Devin Cuddy Band added fresh sounds, while local heroes Paul Deslauriers and the Barstool Prophets highlighted Cornwall’s musical talent.

Over the years, Cornwall Lift-Off hosted a wide array of artists, including Dean Brody, Burton Cummings, Marianas Trench, Down With Webster, Sloan, Tom Cochrane, Amanda Marshall, Theory of a Deadman, Finger Eleven, Collective Soul, Our Lady Peace, and Chantal Kreviazuk (to name a few).

Though Cornwall Lift-Off is missed, there’s hope and excitement for the future. Kim Mitchell headlined Canada Day in Cornwall this year. In July, the Crash Test Dummies and Barstool Prophets will perform at Cornwall Ribfest in Lamoureux Park, and April Wine is set to play at Aultsville Theatre this fall.

Cornwall Lift-Off may no longer grace our summer calendar, but its spirit lives on in the memories we’ve all made. As we look forward to these upcoming concerts, we can reflect on the joy, music, and community that Lift-Off brought to our city. Here’s to the hope that one day, Cornwall Lift-Off or a similar festival might rise again, filling our hearts with music and (maybe, just maybe) our skies with balloons once more.