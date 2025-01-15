A BIG THANK YOU… DREAM CARS … BIG WINTER SALE DAYS … SNOW MESS…

You need to know that our 2024 festive seasonal tenants: Hickory Farms, Calendar Club, Floral Expressions and Funko Pop Collectibles want to thank all those customers who supported their stores during the months of November and December. These stores enjoyed an exceptional season here at Cornwall Square . It is so nice to hear good news items these days and contribute to the planning of our 2025 festive seasonal tenant program that is only 10 months away.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be home to 2 exotic sports cars for the next 3 weeks? Come and see two dream cars that will be on display at center court on the main floor until Sunday February 2, 2025. Santa packed up his goodies and sleigh, left town and has been replaced by a Lamborghini and a Ferrari. One can come and drool over these prized automobiles and dream, dream, dream. If you went to see the movie “Ford VS Ferrari” you will have a chance to come and see Enzo Ferrari’s wheels in person. If you get an itch to go out and buy one, drop by your banker’s office first. Enjoy the dreaming!

Did you know that Cornwall Square is less than 1 week away from hosting its annual “WINTER BLOWOUT SALE”, this year from Saturday January 18th to Sunday January 26th . Come and check out the deals.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will have a “LeafFilter” distributor in the east court area of ​​the mall, near the Scotia Bank ATM on Fridays and Saturdays for the next 2 weeks. Then during the last week of January and first week of February. If you have seen their commercials on TV, this will provide you with the opportunity to speak to one of their representatives personally.

Did you know that ART4ALLin the MALL resumes its creative event on Saturday January 18 th , 2025, which is the third Saturday of the month. The artistic endeavors will take place on the man level in front of the Dollarama store from noon to 4:00pm. Come, enjoy and support Your Arts Council’s efforts.

Did you know that winter is the most dreaded season for the Cornwall Square Maintenance and Janitorial team as they must deal with the effects of the nasty weather where customers come into the building track in snow, salt, gravel and muck that Mother Nature and our snow removal contractor leave on the exterior roads and sidewalks surrounding the mall building. The joys of wintertime. All that grime gets on the mall floors, the escalators, the Food Hall floor not to mention the mall washroom floors. It is a constant clean up battle on those messy days and our maintenance team does its best to keep ahead of mess.

“SHOP CORNWALL, SHOP INDOORS, SHOP THE SQUARE”