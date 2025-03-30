A favourite tradition: The Feast of St. Joseph

March is a month full of celebration at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC). Many of our staff, residents, and patients observe Ramandan and we begin our month-long staff education for Nutrition Month. This year, March also kicks-off of the Lenten season. March 19, SJCCC celebrated the Feast of St. Joseph, an important day in the calendar that holds special meaning for our Centre. This day invites us to reflect on the virtues of St. Joseph, the Patron Saint of workers and families, and embodies the values of hard work, humility, and service.

The Feast of St. Joseph is a time for us to come together to honour and renew our commitment to helping others. To help celebrate, SJCCC hosted a staff breakfast and featured a table decorated with vibrant colours and symbols of the season. This display was adorned with flowers, food, and images that represent St. Joseph’s life — reminding us of his devotion to family and his unwavering faith. As always, we encouraged everyone to reflect on this festive day with acts of kindness, care for others, reflection, and joy.

Rich, sweet treats, often served as part of the celebration are shared throughout the day and evening with our staff, residents, and patients. These delicious pastries represent the abundance of blessings and the spirit of hospitality that is at the heart of St. Joseph’s Feast.

This year, the Feast was not only a celebration of the saint’s life but also an opportunity for us to reach out to those in need. It was a wonderful chance to gather with our family or friends, share a meal, and offer support to our community in a meaningful way.

Tying in beautifully with the Feast of St. Joseph and the celebration of community, SJCCC has organized its annual food drive in support of The Agape Centre’s Operation Backpack. We encourage the donation of non-perishable food, breakfast foods and snack items to help youth in need.

Join us as we celebrate the season that bonds us with our values and those closest to us. As always, we are Inspired to work with compassion, honour those in our lives, and give back to those who are less fortunate.