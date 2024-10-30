A poppy just for you, seasonal stores, new mall décor, the last boo

Did you know that Cornwall Square is ready to welcome Hickory Farms to their 2024 seasonal home here at the Square between Peoples and Laura Secord on November 1. It should take Hickory Farms a few days to set up the store and open for business.

Did you know that November 1 should be when Amanda Gaucher opens her Floral Expressions Christmas Store on the Upper level between Coles and GNC. Amanada and her team have been busy little elves creating the exceptional look synonymous with the annual Floral Expressions Christmas Store here at Cornwall Square.

Did you know that Calendar Club will be moving into the store space between Coles and Bell World on the Upper level during the first week of November and Kim and her team will work diligently to build out their seasonal store to open prior to November 15th.

Did you know that The Royal Canadian Legion has been here at Cornwall Square down in the east court area since last Friday with their 2024 Annual Poppy Campaign selling poppies. This week Cornwall Square will put in place its Remembrance Day display in front of the Dollarama storefront to honour our veterans and especially to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. I would urge everyone to support The Royal Canadian Legion 2024 Poppy Campaign.

Did you know that in the shadows of the Remembrance Day Week here at Cornwall Square, Duncan Bilmer and his Mall Maintenance Team are busy getting the mall ready for the Christmas Season and the arrival of Santa on Sunday November 17, 2024. Cornwall Square is changing things around this year with the Santa set facing the opposite direction and a new surprise display in the adjoining common area space that will, we hope, create a “WOW” moment for those who visit the mall during the 2024 and make Santa feel right at home.

Did you know that DigiPhoto will return this year with their Santa Photo program. Let us not forget Rudolph who will have a new home at the opposite end of the roof next to the skylight so he can keep an eye on his best buddy down in the Santa set.

Did you know that today is the final evening that The Ghost Walk for Charity will be operating. One final chance to get your wits scared out of you by the amazing Ghost Walk for Charity team of performers who devote numerous hours to this annual event. Mike Turcotte and his dedicated team of over 200 individuals give an enormous amount of time and effort to create the right experience each year in support of the worthy charitable organizations they support with the proceeds. Kudos and loud applause to the Ghost Walk for Charity team.

