Adapting to a changing climate

The development of the City’s first Climate Adaptation Plan is well underway. In 2023, the City released its first Climate Action Plan which focuses on mitigating greenhouse gas emissions in the Corporation and the community.

Whether or not you believe that climate change is human-caused or not, there is no doubt that the climate is changing, and the effects are being felt now. We feel it locally with higher temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, floods, and lengthy heatwaves. It is important for municipalities to adjust to prevent flood damage, manage extreme heatwaves, ensure ecosystem health and deal with disasters caused by intense windstorms. A Climate Adaptation Plan will concentrate on that. We will need to take steps to adapt so our community can be more resilient to keep us safe and healthy.

As we work with Pinna Sustainability, we are learning that in the next few decades, Cornwall and surrounding areas will likely experience significant climate changes, leading to more shifts in temperature and precipitation patterns. Winters will become milder and wetter, while summers will become hotter. The number of summer days above 25°C is predicted to rise from 60 to approximately 90 days annually. That may sound great if you love the heat. Unfortunately, this change will likely lead to increased health issues with the more vulnerable, possible drought, and strains on energy systems. The shifts in temperature and precipitation patterns will have widespread implications for the city, affecting public health, infrastructure, local ecosystems, and overall quality of life. Surrounding rural areas will have concerns with agriculture. We have already experienced warmer winters, resulting in fewer opportunities for outdoor skating and other winter recreational activities.

City staff, local organizations, businesses and residents recently participated in a workshop that explored how climate hazards affect personal life, work and demographics. The climate hazards included extreme heat; drought; storms (wind, ice and snow); flooding (riverine and extreme precipitation); gradual warming; wildfire and smoke; and insect outbreaks, pests, and diseases.

These climate hazards are just some reasons why municipalities, such as Cornwall, are planning for future climatic conditions. The Climate Adaptation Plan will evaluate, guide and integrate the policies, programs, and activities of the City, conservation authority partners, and other stakeholders to ensure that our shared efforts are directed towards the long-term health and resilience of Cornwall.

The findings from the recent workshop will help guide the direction of the City’s Climate Adaptation Plan which is set to be completed by April 2025.

Earth Day Canada Tree Planting Relay: Monthly, leading up to Earth Day 2025, cities across Canada are announcing their pledge to plant at least 50 trees in honour of Earth Day. Participating municipalities committed to taking action and making their regions greener, will then hand off the relay baton to other Canadian cities for the following month. After planting 50 trees in August, McMasterville, Quebec symbolically passed on the baton to Cornwall for our turn. On National Tree Day, September 25, we planted 50 trees at Chevrier Park along the new bike path with volunteers from Walmart Logistics. We have now passed the baton to Pointe-des-Cascades, Quebec which will plant trees in November.

Do you have a local sustainability story that you’d like to share? I would love to hear from you. Email sustainability@cornwall.ca.