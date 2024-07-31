Adieu to some and soon welcome to others…summer works continue

Did you know that Continental and its sister store ECKO will be closing their doors in early August, within the next week or so as they prepare to leave Cornwall Square on August 15th after over 5 years of having a presence here at The Square.

The departure of the Continental store is driven by the upcoming start to the remerchandising of the 48,500 square foot main floor area of the former Sears store. One may wish to look at this event as a signal of the start of Phase 2 for the new generation of Cornwall Square to better serve the needs of Cornwall and area consumers for years to come.

Stay tuned to this column as the revitalization of the main floor evolves over the coming months while architects are busy drawing, and the leasing team keeps on searching for new tenancies.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be open on Monday August 5th, 2024, the Civic Holiday BUT it will be operating on a Sunday Hours schedule, from 11:00am to 5:00pm. Mall management tries to reach a happy medium of being open for its customers yet respect the nature of the Civic Holiday and allow the people that work in the mall to participate in some of the Civic Holiday festivities.

You need to know that the Cornwall Square escalators will be serviced by the Schindler technicians on the morning of Friday August 2nd, 2024.

Did you know that I am looking for an Administrative Assistant who will be a blend of receptionist, bookkeeper, marketing person and office administrator all wrapped up in a dynamic person with at least 5 years of experience in dealing with those areas of responsibility. A good working knowledge QuickBooks Online, Google Suite, Microsoft Suite, a strong understanding of GAAP principles and be a strong people person. This position’s responsibilities are being expanded to now include additional accounting responsibilities within the corporate team setting. Anyone having the qualifications is welcomed to apply by submitting their resume to info@cornwallsquare.com or dropping off their resume in person to the Cornwall Square Administration Office that is located on the upper level near the mall washrooms. Only qualified applicants will be contacted to arrange for an in-person interview. If you are looking for a high energy, varied discipline, team-oriented position in a fun and supportive environment, then “Come on down” and apply.

Did you know that Cornwall’s Night Market will take place on Friday August 16th, 2024, and that Cornwall Square will remain open until 9:00pm that evening to participate in this event.

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square!”