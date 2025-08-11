Agape Centre offers Community Resource Hub

The Agape Centre is the largest foodbank and community kitchen in our area, providing direct food relief to anyone at risk of being hungry. Throughout the past few years, it has become increasingly clear that people living in poverty not only struggle with the effects of limited income but with a vast array of issues arising from the lack of access to community services and the overwhelming challenge of system navigation. Accessing affordable housing, mental health and addiction services, health care and legal aid are just a few essential supports that are often out of reach.

Our on-site Community Resource Hub invites local organizations to schedule time at the Centre to speak with people about the services they provide, how to access their services and system navigation if necessary. Visits from CMHA, Victim’s Services of SDG&A, RX Respect Pharmacy, Cornwall Housing, Tri County Literacy and the Roy McMurtry Legal Clinic have all been instrumental in educating people about existing supports and removing barriers. A free tax clinic and ID clinics are recent and fundamental additions to our Resource Hub.

Thanks to a grant through the Law Foundation of Ontario, we will be introducing our very own Access to Justice Hub. Staffed by legal advocates in our community, weekly hubs will provide the opportunity for individuals to seek support for their unmet legal needs. This new initiative will fill yet another gap in services experienced by far too many people.

Having services in one place can foster a sense of community and trust in a welcoming and familiar atmosphere. We look forward to empowering our most vulnerable community members with personalized and immediate support and access to more services that can have a profound impact in someone’s life.

July Statistics

Community Market visits: 1350

Community Kitchen meals: 2827

Individuals served: 2955 (1005 children)

New visitors: 45