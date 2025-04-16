Always expect the unexpected

Somehow it just made sense that we would get another dump of snow, really damp snow, three weeks after spring had officially arrived.

Mother Nature does not want to rush into things, obviously. For some reason, she brought back Old Man Winter for a few days last week, much to the chagrin of everyone, especially those who had already switched to summer tires. Robins were really riled up as they were suddenly deprived of a food supply. Canada geese were loudly protesting as they tried to find something to eat in a bare corn field, as snow whipped around them. And, some humans were grumbling about the uncertainty of it all.

Certainty and clarity are rare commodities these days. For instance, the future form of St. Lawrence College in Cornwall is still nebulous. In a recent statement, SLC, which is slashing staff and programs, said it was again referring to its schools in Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston, as “campuses.” The college says that “from community engagement we have done with multiple levels of government, our donors, and our partners – and most importantly, from the internal employee engagement sessions and feedback we have received, we are walking back the terminology of ‘Learning Centres.’ Effective immediately, we will return to calling SLC’s three locations ‘campuses.’ This does not change the restructuring and evolution of service delivery models which is underway, however, it clears the way for people to engage fully in the process of reimagining our college without time and energy lost to worrying about what our locations are called.”

Well, that is one less thing to worry about, eh? But this “evolution” sounds scary.

SLC’s lot is just another reminder that we can take little for granted.

Once spring has effectively arrived, people will be champing at the bit, and taking up rakes, eager to begin cleaning up their yards and gardens, and collecting litter that has collected over the winter months.

Do not be a keener. You can do nature a favour by slowly easing into the new season.

Habits of conscientious types have evolved with the growing acceptance that it is fine to allow dead vegetation and branches to linger. A laid-back approach, both in spring and fall, is appreciated by pollinators and other important insects, although No Mow May has its detractors.

The human urge to purge can be resisted. Consider that many insects are still dormant in early spring, and may have been bundled up over the winter in the hollow stems of plants. A premature cleanup could be disastrous for the tiny, innocent organisms.

If you absolutely hate the sight of dead leaves, experts suggest you delay the clean-up until daytime temperatures are consistently at least 10 degrees C. By being patient you can avoid disturbing or destroying overwintering invertebrates and other animals.

And here’s another thing: Ontario residents are urged to refrain from pruning oak trees during the no-pruning season, which runs from now until November. Pruning or otherwise damaging oak trees during this time makes them especially vulnerable to oak wilt disease.

“The loss of oak trees can be felt in both urban and natural spaces as oaks are found in many backyards, parks, woodlots, and forests,” says Colin Cassin, Executive Director at the Invasive Species Centre. “To prevent the spread, we encourage people to avoid pruning any oak trees until November, which is when the sap beetles that transmit oak wilt are less active. Fresh wounds attract these beetles, increasing the risk of infection.” If you see symptoms of the disease, contact the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Nature. You got to let it take its course.

In the meantime, look ahead to when you will, some day, be able to play in the dirt and rake to your heart’s content, without ticking off Mother Nature.

She can be unpredictable but she does provide a much needed distraction from tariffs and the threats of a global recession. Keep your eyes on the evolving ground, and keep those elbows up.

