Back-to-School Prayers

Summer never seems quite long enough and before you know it, September is here! Though I’m not a fan of extreme heat or humidity, I do love the slower pace of the summer months. Our family takes a break from the regular pace, leaving room for more downtime, camping, travelling and BBQs with friends. We savour these days and yet here we are, turning the page on a new school year.

Whether you have kids at home or kids in other areas of your life, I invite you to join me in praying for them as they head back to school. Now, more than ever, many agree that being a child in school has it challenges!

We can pray for their hearts and minds, that they would have some good peace-filled days! The Bible encourages us: “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” The book of Philippians, chapter 4, verses 6-7. “Lord, are the God of peace. I pray that my child will experience you as their peace. May they learn to talk to you about everything and know your peace guarding their hearts. Amen.”

You can pray for their protection and health. “Surely, Lord, you bless those who do what is right. Like a shield, your loving care keeps them safe.” Psalm 5, verse 12. “God of angel armies, there are so many things that could harm my child: physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. Be their shield and protector. Give them wisdom to avoid dangerous or compromising situations. Protect them from those who’d want to harm them. Amen”

You should pray for their friendships! “Two people are better off than one, for they can help each other succeed. If one person falls, the other can reach out and help. But someone who falls alone is in real trouble” The book of Ecclesiastes chapter 4, verses 9-10. “Lord, please provide healthy friends for my child. I pray for wise companions who can encourage my child. May they learn to “do the hard work of getting along with each other, treating each other with dignity and honor” (James 3:18). Give them boldness to share how you’re at work in their lives and kindness to meet these friends where they are, without hypocrisy or superiority. May they embody love and integrity. And for the hard relationships, the ones where my child is being bullied or otherwise mistreated, teach them to speak up, get help, and hold healthy boundaries. Provide the advocacy they need. Help them remember their value in your eyes. Amen”

Always pray for their teachers and mentors. “Walk with the wise and become wise…” (Proverbs chapter 13, verse 20). “Lord, thank you for all those great adults in my child’s life who serve as teachers, mentors, youth leaders, and family friends. May they affirm and invest in my child. Give my child humility to seek out time with these adults so they can learn from them, ask questions, and receive input and even correction, when necessary. Use these adults to mold my child into the person you’ve created them to be. Amen.”

Lastly, may they love learning! Pray for their education! “Getting wisdom is the wisest thing you can do! And whatever else you do, develop good judgment. If you prize wisdom, she will make you great. Embrace her, and she will honor you.” (Proverbs 4:7-8). “Lord, please give my child a hunger for truth. Help them learn good study and research skills. Give them diligence and tenacity with a healthy dose of curiosity. At the same time, help them cultivate a healthy relationship with all their media devices and welcome accountability in this area. Amen”

As our kids settle into a new school year, let’s make sure they know we’re with them and for them, counting on God’s help too! Let’s tell them how we’re praying for them, cheering them on and invite them to share all those challengers that will surely arise.