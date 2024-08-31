Barred from Pride parade: Duncan, Quinn failed political purity test

Diversity Cornwall has performed commendable work over the years to promote inclusion, for which it deserved to be applauded.

Sadly, earlier this month it pushed that aside to exclude two local senior politicians from the Pride Parade.

MP Eric Duncan, who is openly gay, and MPP Nolan Quinn, whose Dairy Queen business over the years has generously supported the Pride festival with donations, were declared persona non grata because of their party affiliation. Both are Conservative members.

Under the new rules, straight folks can march in the local parade, if they belong to the “right” party, or sit in the Senate as an Independent, but Conservative gay folks are kicked to the curb. Quinn and Duncan were informed that while barred from the parade they could attend Pride festivities at Lamoureux Park. You can’t ban people from a public park because of political affiliation, so it wasn’t exactly an act of concession by Diversity Cornwall. They could even pitch a tent.

A coin box at Quinn’s Dairy Queen outlet that collected donations for the Pride festival was removed the day before he received the “you’re not welcome” notice.

If a political purity test now decides who is in and who is out, what about the thousands of Cornwall and area residents who supported Duncan and Quinn at the ballot box? They had landslide victories. And what about religions that embrace beliefs that don’t align with Diversity Cornwall? Henceforth, will folks marching in the parade be required to declare political affiliation? Will Jews be banned next year, as they were in Ottawa this year?

Taxpayers’ money helps fund Diversity Cornwall, and the ban on two popular Conservative politicians has caused at least one United Counties politician to question future funding from that government body.

Diversity Cornwall needs to re-think who can march and who can’t.

Things that just don’t align: Donald Trump, convicted felon and supporter of rioters, has been endorsed by dozens of U.S. police unions.

A faithless Donald Trump, found guilty in a civil case of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, is embraced by thousands of evangelicals. Even Rev. Franklin Graham has thrown his support behind the guy who has bragged about groping women and couldn’t come up with a favourite bible verse when asked by an interviewer for one after claiming the Bible as his favourite book. Donald Trump, who weaseled his way out of the draft during the Vietnam War, not once but four times, and called war dead suckers and losers, is supported by thousands of members of the military and veterans. And, Blacks who support Trump – why?

AUGUST 1966 – Cornwall was on the grow. A new population count showed that the city’s population had expanded to 45,260 from 43,639 over a 10-year period. Down the road in Brockville, the new population figure was 19,088. Prior to annexation in 1957, the one-square mile was home to 17,030 residents. Annexation grew the population to 36,000…City council took the first step to change two-year terms to three years…A strong windstorm destroyed a hangar and damaged two small planes at a Glen Walter air strip…A Charlottenburgh construction worker was one of eight workers killed when a bridge under construction in Ottawa south end collapsed. Of the 58 men injured, three were from Cornwall…Jim Ross was celebrating his 25th year on city council. He served under six mayors…A 300-pound tombstone was stolen from Martel and Sons on Eleventh Street…With the number of colour television sets in Canada growing, CBC TV announced that it would broadcast 30 hours of colour programming each week…A developer was seeking a zoning change to accommodate a $2 million commercial development in the southeast corner of Pitt and Thirteenth Streets. Grocery giant Steinberg would be the anchor store…Lalonde’s Meat Market, 4 Montreal Rd., the former Laurin’s IGA, held its grand opening…Cornwall General Hospital sent a recruiting team to the United Kingdom in search of medical staff…Rookie Rick Fawthrop scored nine goals to lift Cornwall Mustangs to a 13-11 win over Alexandria Glens in a Seaway Junior Lacrosse League playoff game…Police Chief Allan Clarke said it was “high time” that the junior lacrosse league hired off-duty police officers for games at the Water Street Arena. His suggestion came after a wild brawl during a game between Cornwall and Morrisburg…Two Ontario Provincial Police officers based at Long Sault, Const. Arthur Edwards and Const. G. F. Ockers, were honoured by the Canadian Bankers Association for their role in arresting three armed men who had robbed an area bank. Each officer received $1,500 from the association…Cornwall Royals were part of restructured Central Junior Hockey League that was reduced to 10 teams. Royals were assigned to the ‘A’ division with Brockville Braves, Smiths Falls Bears, Hull Hawks and Ottawa Capitals…Pitcher Doug Taillon was named North End Fastball League regular season MVP. He posted a 10-3 record…The Royal Canadian Legion fountain was under construction at Memorial Park. To make room for the fountain, the cenotaph was moved back several feet…Cornwall Collegiate Grade 13 students wrote a total of 1,567 provincial departmental final exams with an 82.8% pass rate, one of the highest in the province.

QUOTED: I know those guys who wear visors are sweeties, but that’s a little too much. – Don Cherry when Islander Ziggy Palffy kissed team-mate Travis Green after scoring the winning goal against the Devils in a 2006 playoff game.

ONE LAST THING: Taking time off for some R and R at “Camp Paradise.” God willing, back in two weeks.