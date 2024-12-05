Because YOU give: looking back on our work together in 2024!

On behalf of my team and our Board of Directors at Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation, we are so grateful for the generosity and care provided by local donors across our community in support of CCH. Your donations matter. As another year closes, I wanted to share with you a list of medical equipment we brought to our hospital in 2024, thanks to our community.

The following equipment is currently in use at CCH, helping frontline workers change and save patient lives. Our fundraising from 2024 continues to move forward as more equipment is being proposed, assessed, and purchased. Equipment purchases can take time, because of how important it is to find the proper technology to serve our population. We will continue to update you on our progress thanks to your support.

Our equipment purchases in 2024 totaled $911,040.94, including:

A new ultrasound unit for diagnostic imaging

20 patient room overbed tables

A bariatric stretcher for day surgery

A cardiac ultrasound treatment stretcher

A physician headlamp for CCH’s Ambulatory Clinic

Inpatient mental health beds & desks

A new mobile ultrasound unit for the PICC clinic

A new fracture table for orthopedic surgeries

A new surgical urology table

5 new patient stretchers for the Emergency Department

4 new medication refrigerators

A new patient lift for the Emergency Department

Patient rehabilitation equipment

Orthopedic surgical instruments

3 bladder scanner systems

Traditionally, our Hospital Foundation has been fortunate to receive charitable gifts during the season of giving – Christmas and the holidays. Part of our annual calendar includes mailing a newsletter for the festive season and sharing an update on our work over the last twelve months. This year we, like many charities, are watching the Canada Post strike very carefully. As of the writing of this article, there are thousands of stuffed newsletters sitting in our office instead of landing in mailboxes across our community as planned. If you support our charity, we ask that you consider making an online gift this year at www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca.

