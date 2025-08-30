I think we all have been feeling the effects of the hot and dry summer of 2025. As I write this, there have been at least 8 days in August, where the maximum temperature has been over 30 degrees Celsius. I admit that I do enjoy the cooler months of the year, and these hot dry days make me a bit cranky.

Our Water Purification Plant (WPP) on Second Street West is a bit irritated as well with an increase in water usage community wide. We suspect that it is because of an increase in outdoor water use, such as watering lawns and gardens, during this dry spell.

This makes me think of all the brown and crunchy grass on my property. Did you know that there are approximately 190 species of grass native to Ontario? There are a variety of species on my property – some dormant and some green and wide awake. But did you also know that even though brown crunchy grass may seem dead, it is not dead, it is only dormant – sleeping, conserving energy…?

Although you may have the urge to try and revive the brown crunchy grass with boat loads of water, you don’t need to during hot, dry periods. It is ok to let your lawn go dormant. Grass can survive for several weeks in a dormant state. Common grass varieties such as Kentucky bluegrass and fine fescues will turn green again when regular moisture conditions return.

In addition to conserving water by not watering your lawn, you can also replace annual flowers with native plants in your gardens. Annuals typically require more consistent watering, especially when first planted in the soil to establish their root systems. Focusing on native plants will lead to a more resilient and sustainable garden. Consider installing a rain barrel to collect and store water during rainfall.

Conserving water for Cornwall’s WPP is important. It helps us reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. By reducing water usage, Cornwall can save money on treatment costs and infrastructure upgrades.

Extreme heat and dry conditions can affect people’s mental health which circles back to me feeling cranky. It can particularly affect people who rely on outdoor activities for mental wellbeing, including families with young children.

Do your best to conserve water during hot dry spells this summer and try to keep cool. Remember that trees are our friends during the “dog days of summer,” providing us with wonderful shade and cooler temperatures. Take care!

Feel free to reach out to me at sustainability@cornwall.ca.