Building a brighter future together

I am pleased to share exciting news that will greatly benefit our communities in North and South Stormont. Our government has launched an ambitious plan to build over 500,000 new homes through the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, and we are making significant investments in regional water infrastructure to help achieve this goal.

In South Stormont, we are investing $21.9 million for essential upgrades to the Ingleside and Long Sault Water Treatment Plants. This will enable the creation of 2,817 new homes, fostering both employment opportunities and residential development in our region.

The Township of North Stormont will receive $4.8 million for the Moose Creek Sewage Lagoon Expansion, facilitating the construction of 261 new homes. This funding addresses the critical need for expanded wastewater capacity to support residential growth, which has long been a challenge for our municipality.

These investments mark a significant milestone for both townships, setting the stage for the development of nearly 3,000 new homes. The provincial government’s commitment of $1.2 billion to enhance water and wastewater infrastructure is essential not only for immediate needs but also for long-term growth.

Together, we are taking important steps to address the housing crisis and improve our critical infrastructure. I look forward to continuing our work to ensure that our communities thrive and that we meet the housing needs of Ontario’s residents.

Thank you for your continued support as we build a brighter future together.