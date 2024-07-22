Building Our Community Together: A Call for Collaborative Projects

Are you a local business/organization, city department representative, community leader, or an individual with a vision to make a significant impact on Cornwall and the surrounding community? At St. Lawrence College Cornwall, we have been fostering innovation and sustainable development through our Postgraduate Project Management Certificate Program, and we need your ideas to help drive positive change onwards.

As the lead professor for this comprehensive one-year program, I am honored to work with graduates with experience from diverse disciplines including engineering, IT, environmental sciences, finance, data analysis and more. In their final semester, our students team up to tackle real-life projects that aim to benefit local businesses, organizations, and community settings. Over 12 weeks, each team—comprising 4-5 students—initiates, plans, executes, and controls a project, under my guidance, by collaborating with you. Students or College are not financially compensated for this initiative.

We invite you to submit project proposals that present opportunities, address problems, or fulfill specific needs within our community or your organization. Ideal projects will align with at least two of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, and Sustainable Cities and Communities, amongst others.

While our projects are robust, please note that our students balance these projects alongside their ongoing coursework. This means their availability will be part-time, yet their dedication and the quality of their output are unwavering, as evidenced by past projects. Successful projects have tackled sustainability challenges and provided innovative solutions More details can be found by typing “SLC Cornwall Project Management” in your search engines.

All submitted project proposals will be rigorously evaluated based on the alignment with student backgrounds, sustainability goals, and other criteria. The deadline for submission this year is August 9, 2024. Only selected proposal owners will be contacted via email by 2nd week of September 2024. The next window for proposal submissions for projects initiating in January 2024, will be open and advertised in Dec 2024.

This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for your organization or entity to gain fresh insights and innovative solutions while providing our students with invaluable practical experience. Together, we can continue to build a more efficient, developed, and sustainable community.

Submit your project proposal today and partner with the St. Lawrence College Project Management program in this enriching journey!

For proposal forms and more information, please contact Saima Naqvi at snaqvi@sl.on.ca