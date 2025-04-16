Bunny and pal

Easter Bunny Fun: This Saturday, the Easter Bunny will be joined by Capuccino in the Bunny Garden and might even stroll through the mall. Luis, the photographer, will be available for photos with both special guests. Remember, Cornwall Square has all your Easter treat supplies.

Subway Returns: Construction of the new Subway restaurant next to Tim Hortons in the Food Hall starts this week! Expect some noise, but it means progress.Subway is set to reopen in June.

Elevator Modernization: The passenger elevator upgrade begins in May and will take several weeks, in the meantime, vertical access will continue via the freight elevator.

Cornwall Motor Speedway Days will return to Cornwall Square April 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and April 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cornwall Motor Speedway team will be happy to answer all your questions.

