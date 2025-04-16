Bunny and pal

April 16, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 56 min on April 14, 2025
Leo Doucet—News from The Square
Easter Bunny Fun: This Saturday, the Easter Bunny will be joined by Capuccino in the Bunny Garden and might even stroll through the mall. Luis, the photographer, will be available for photos with both special guests.  Remember, Cornwall Square has all your Easter treat supplies.

Subway Returns: Construction of the new Subway restaurant next to Tim Hortons in the Food Hall starts this week!  Expect some noise, but it means progress.Subway is set to reopen in June.

Elevator Modernization: The passenger elevator upgrade begins in May and will take several weeks, in the meantime, vertical access will continue via the freight elevator.

Cornwall Motor Speedway Days will return to Cornwall Square April 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and April 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cornwall Motor Speedway team will be happy to answer all your questions.

Spring Deals at the Square: Spring is here, and so are the deals!  Visit our stores to explore vibrant, fresh styles at great prices, perfect for the season!

From all of us here at Cornwall Square, Happy Easter to all of you!

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.

