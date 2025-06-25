Canada Week, Different Abilities, JoAnne Laurin-Everything’s here!

Leo Doucet

Did you know that CANADA WEEK is upon us, and it coincides with the arrival of summer? Come and check out our mall décor! Plus, an array of Canada-themed products available from many stores, from Dollarama to Shoppers Drug Mart to several of our fashion stores. One store, featuring Canadian-themed items is the Different Abilities store on the main floor next to Maritime Travel. Helen and her not-for-profit team offer customers an eclectic blend of unique products for the home, some of which are created on site in the “Creative Zone” section at the back of the store. Take a few minutes and watch the new items being produced.

Did you know that the Subway sign is illuminated…can the subs be far behind? All the store equipment is now in the space and being installed. Stay tuned for the Store Opening notice.

Did you know that the United Way Over the Edge committee members will be back at Cornwall Square this Thursday to promote the Over the Edge event taking place in late September? This is an ideal time to sign up as a sponsor of the event as well as to become a participant. I am certain that many people’s Bucket List includes a desire to rappel down the facade of a multi-story office building. Do I hear Spiderman’s theme music in the distance?

Just a friendly reminder that JoAnne Laurin will be entertaining Cornwall Square customers this Saturday June 28, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm with her “The Best Old Time Songs Ever Summer Concert”. My apologies to JoAnne for the faux- pas in the spelling of her name in last week’s column. Faux-pas or not, we can expect to be very well entertained this Saturday afternoon on the upper level in front of the Food Hall.

Get ready, the Cornwall Square 2025 Summer Mega Sale, July 2 to July 13. Check out the deals!

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.