Carpe diem!

October 19, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 21 min on October 16, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
Dances With Words - Nick Wolochatiuk
Comment count:
Carpe diem!
(Photo : Seaway News)

The St. Lawrence River flows in a northeasterly direction. The prevailing wind in its watershed area is from the southwest. With the combination of the wind and the river’s sometimes brisk current, it’s a challenge for a sailboat to make it from Cornwall up to Kingston, the river’s source.

In the course of the last dozen years, my wife Juliet and I have paddled our canoe the entire distance between those two cities. Since neither of us are of Olympic caliber anything, as we both qualified for the seniors’ discount well over two decades ago, our paddling accomplishments are achieved through brain rather than brawn.

How so? We aim to travel the St. Lawrence in a one-way direction, with boosts from both the wind and the current. At our take-out point at the end of the day, I head for the roadside, (#2 in Ontario, NY 37 on the south shore), and confidently stick out my thumb, holding my paddle and a destination sign in hand (GANANOQUE, ALEXANDRIA BAY, BROCKVILLE, OGDENSBURG, MORRISBURG…).

At day’s end, while I’m hitchhiking to get back to my truck at our put-in place, Juliet stays with the canoe, awaiting my return, preferably at a hospitable place, such as the pub atRockport. Its slogan is, “A little drinking village with a fishing problem.”

 

NOT A PARAPLUIE NOR A PARASOL – Given a brisk tailwind, Juliet’s umbrella became our sail. Seize the day, capture the wind! (Photo by Nick Wolochatiuk)

 

One late September day, the forecast was for balmy temperatures and a brisk 20 – 40 kilometers per hour wind from the northeast. We seized the day, canoed upstream against thecurrent, but with the tailwind. All Juliet had to do was to hang on to the umbrella, not as a parasol, nor as a parapluie, but as a sail. All I had to do was to hold the paddle, not as a paddle, but as a rudder.

As Robin Williams exhorted his students in the 1989 film “Dead Poets Society”, “Seize the Day!” We did! We covered 25 kilometers with ease, with the tailwind, despite the opposing current.

When Life confronts you with a stumbling block, use it as a stepping stone. When 3M employee Spencer Silver attempted tomake a stronger adhesive, the only outcome was a weak one. He turned his failure into a successful product, Post-it Notes.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Some Historic Cornwall Liveries
Columnists

Some Historic Cornwall Liveries

Good news! Recently most of Cornwall's historic newspapers that were associated with the Standard-Freeholder were released on the newspapers.com subscription website. And…