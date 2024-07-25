 Cauliflower is on the rise

There are some foods in life that make you feel like you just won the nutritional race and you pat yourself on the back every time you eat them. For some this is a mean green smoothie in the morning, for others its adding a cup of those blueberries full of antioxidants to your overnight oats.

These are just a few of the top of my head but we have many great foods available with amazing benefits.

For the last few years, cauliflower has been on the rise and the star of the produce aisle. And while images of kale or even sweet potatoes may come to mind, the impressiveness of cauliflower has blown me away from its cauliflower buffalo wings, cauliflower fried rice, pizza crust to even a nice whole cauliflower roast! Whether you prefer white, green, or purple cauliflower, it’s a compelling alternative to traditional ingredients.

Cauliflower Couscous

• 1 large head of cauliflower, cut up into small pieces

• 2 carrots, washed, peeled and cut up into small pieces

• 2 roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

• 1 green pepper, seeded and diced

• 1/4cup red onions, diced

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1/4 cup fresh mint, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 3 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon salt, cumin, smoked paprika and a dash of cayenne (optional)

Place cauliflower in food processor and pulse until broken down and looks like couscous, remove to serving bowl. Add the carrots and do the same, until it has broken down into same size, transfer to the same bowl with cauliflower. Fold in the tomatoes, green pepper, red onion and garlic and mix until combined. Then add the remainder ingredients to finish it all off. Mix well, and taste, and adjusted accordingly. I usually always end up adding more salt, and spices. Serve immediately as is, or with your favorite protein. If you can let it, sit overnight, the next day is always best.