CCH Stars danced their way to $180,674.90

Now that the curtains have closed on our 2025 Dancing with the CCH Stars performance and fundraiser at Aultsville Theatre, CCHF extends a HUGE thank you to our community sponsors, donors, partners, and attendees for your support, encouragement, enthusiasm, and generosity.

Dancing with the CCH Stars 2025 was a year of innovation. Not only did CCHF double our grand prize to $100,000 in medical equipment for CCH, but we also livestreamed our production for the first time. Community members without theatre tickets watched from the comfort of home, and our “little show that could” reached over 1,500 additional viewers across Canada and the world. Friends and family of our CCH Stars tuned in from Ireland, the Netherlands, Greece, Mexico, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, and the United States. Now, anyone who missed our show can watch a copy at our website www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca.

We’re proud to share that Dancing with the CCH Stars 2025 raised $180,674.90 in net dollars for CCH. These funds will purchase our winning team’s project and, based on urgent needs, will continue funding more equipment supporting frontlines and local patients.

Meet our top three dance teams:

To win, nine teams had to collect the most points between fundraising and dancing. We applaud the hard work, tenacity, and determination of every team involved; and the following individuals made up our top three.

Sponsored by the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall, Joy Cella (Coordinator of Medical Affairs) and Dr. Garry Weinberg (Urologist, Chief of Surgery) brought home the Clinical Cup Trophy and assured the purchase of a new anesthesia system for our OR. Joy and Garry lit up the stage with a fun swing-style performance to Jive Bunny’s Swing the Mood. Sponsored by Century 21, Chanel Elie, Julia Kuipers (Physical Therapists) and Francesca Joanette (Occupational Therapist) came in second place, with an impressive and infectious jazz dance to Adele’s Rumour Has It. Sponsored by MNP, Christine Verville, Jessica Wilkinson, and Macie Larochelle (Respiratory Therapists) delivered a commanding performance to music from The Greatest Showman.

Feedback from this year’s show has been fantastic, thanks to the vision of our Creative Director, Jimmy Malyon, the creativity and training provided by dance schools Studio C, Powell School of Dance, and BCDC, video developed by Pat Larose of BoostMe Marketing, judging panel Meghan Cafferky, Dana Flipsen, and Simon McLinden, and our fantastic hosts Bill Halman and Jamie Carr.

Based on popular demand, Dancing with the CCH Stars will return to Aultsville Theatre Saturday, March 7, 2026. For more news about our charity, and to watch this year’s show, visit www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca