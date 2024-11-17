Celebrate the Season with Aultsville Theatre!

With the holidays just around the corner, magic is in the air at Aultsville Theatre! With a diverse lineup of entertainment throughout November and December, we are looking forward to being a part of your holiday celebrations.

Over the coming weeks, there really is something for everyone with comedy, family entertainment and holiday themed shows to entertain the masses. With shows from like Comedy Nuggets’ Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show (19+) on November 16, two performances of Frozen in Time on November 17, Finding Nemo Jr. presented by Seaway Valley Theatre Company on November 30 and December 1 it’s a busy month of both local and professional talent hitting the stage.

Come December, our line up of performances kicks off with The Centennial Choir of Cornwall’s Christmas Peace concert on December 6 followed by Wayne Rostad & Friends Christmas in the Valley on December 11, The Barra MacNeil’s An East Coast Christmas on December 18 and finishing with two performances of O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy on December 19.

As we look ahead to 2025, many events are already on sale and more will be announced in the coming weeks. For those looking to wrap up their holiday shopping early, the gift of an experience is still a hot trend for 2024!

Tickets for most shows are available through the City of Cornwall Box Office (613-934-9400) or The Seaway Valley Theatre Company Box Office (613-933-3998|www.svtc.ca) if you’re looking for tickets to their February performances of All Shook Up.

For dates, times and ticket information on upcoming events visit our website at www.aultsvilletheatre.com.

We look forward to celebrating the season with our community and hope to welcome you to Aultsville Theatre during this very special time of year!