With the holiday season upon us, I would like to acknowledge and extend a warm season’s greeting to all those who reside in Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry. We are entering a special time of year where we celebrate many faiths, cultures and traditions.

Should you be celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah or if you recognize this season in a different way, I hope you can take this time to get together with your family and loved ones to celebrate the season.

It has truly been an honour to represent you as your Member of Provincial Parliament this past year. In reflecting on the past 12 months, we have shared many successes in 2024. This year, we’ve seen significant local investments that will make a lasting impact. We’ve secured $1.2 million in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants to support local non-profit organizations, helping strengthen our community. In addition, we’ve made environmental conservation investments of nearly $750,000, ensuring a sustainable future for our region. Most notably, our government has invested over $4 million to connect nearly 20,000 people in Cornwall and the surrounding area with primary care teams, improving healthcare access for thousands. I have greatly enjoyed attending special events in our community and being able to get to know the wonderful people in our region.

As we prepare to embark upon 2025, I look forward to the many accomplishments we will achieve for our community. I am confident that the upcoming year will continue to bring good paying jobs, additional homes being built, and a safer, more prosperous Ontario. Thank you once again for your support.

As always, I encourage you to call, email or come to the office to share your ideas, questions and concerns. Together, we are building a stronger Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry community and I thank you for your input and continued support.

Please look out for my 2025 calendar with a postage paid survey card attached.

Please be advised that my office will be closed on December 24th, 25th, and 26th, as well as December 31st and January 1st.

I wish you and your family a wonderful, safe and restful holiday season.