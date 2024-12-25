Celebrating community organizations and charities this Christmas season 

December 25, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 41 min on December 3, 2024
Eric Duncan-3 Minutes with your MP
With the holiday season in full swing, I’d like to dedicate my editorial to the extraordinary generosity displayed by the countless organizations and charities that work tirelessly to uplift those in our community in need of some support this Christmas.

I’ve repeatedly stated my belief that- while government has an important role- it is the service of our volunteers and donors that make our quality of life in Canada what it is. Cornwall and SD&G are no exception to this.

If any level of government had to pay even a minimum wage for the in-kind hours contributed by volunteers stepping up and helping out, we’d be in even further financial difficulty. It just wouldn’t be possible to do, and that’s why the service and efforts of our local volunteers are so appreciated.

Whether it be the incredible logistical and financial efforts of the Children’s Christmas Fund that distributed nearly 2,000 food hampers and toys for kids, or any of the numerous Christmas basket programs across SD&G, literally thousands of hours and hundreds of thousands of dollars are donated to make Christmas better and brighter for countless of our fellow Canadians.

These groups embody the true spirit of the season—generosity, compassion, and unity.

They remind us of the power of coming together. They ensure that seniors or families facing hardship have a brighter holiday, offering hope and comfort through acts of kindness. It inspires us all to give back, whether through time, resources, or simply spreading awareness.

We are particularly grateful for their resilience, especially in challenging times. They remind us that the strength of a community lies in its ability to lift one another up and gives us a sense of belonging and togetherness that lasts well beyond the holiday season.

As we celebrate this season of giving, let us honour these organizations and the volunteers who fuel them. Their work is a beacon of light, shining on the best of who we are as Canadians.

From my family to yours- Merry Christmas and Happy New Year

