Check out our New For You thrift shoppe

The Agape Centre is non-profit organization that receives no sustainable funding. We rely solely on the generosity of our community through donations and fundraising, grant writing and our own social enterprise, the New For You thrift shoppe.

New For You is stocked entirely with donations of new and gently used items from the community. We have clothing for all ages, shoes and accessories,

housewares, small appliances and linen. We recently expanded our floor space to showcase larger furniture items like shelving units, sofas and chairs, dining sets, bed frames and dressers.

Shoppers at New For You can join our Loyalty Program for a chance to win an in-house $50 gift card each month. All monthly winners are entered into a draw to win a $250 gift card in December. We pride ourselves on exceptional customer service from our team of staff and volunteers who work side by side to present a beautiful store with a welcoming atmosphere and very reasonable prices.

If you haven’t visited New For You, plan your first visit today at 40 5th Street West! You won’t be disappointed. Enjoy your thrifting experience and support your local foodbank and community kitchen at the same time. It’s a WIN-WIN for everyone!

I love charity thrift stores. Amazing one-of-a-kind pieces at terrific prices, and all the money you spend goes to a good cause. – Laura Spencer

September 2024 Statistics

Community Market appointments 1458

Hot meals served 2503

Individuals served 3256 (1253 children)

New visitors 76