CHRISTMAS LINE UP.. YUMMY BREAKFAST & 1st ANNIVERSARY!

Did you know that Cornwall Square has completed its roster of seasonal tenancies for the 2025 Festive Season. This year’s line up includes Calendar Club, Hickory Farms, The Vintage Patch, Andes Arts, all on the upper level while Floral Expressions and We Will Sock You will be on the main level. The Festive Season at Cornwall Square runs from November 1st until December 31st. with a pause for Tuesday November 11th, 2025, commemoration of Remembrance Day.

Did you know that the Soapladz Vendor Market is back at Cornwall Square this weekend on Saturday September 6th and Sunday September 7th, 2025, with their artisanal market.

Did you know that our SUBWAY is open for breakfast? SUBWAY and TIM HORTONS side by side, form the nucleus of the Cornwall Square FOOD HALL breakfast offering. A hearty breakfast, dessert and a coffee helps to kick of the day.

Did you know that International Auction will be at Cornwall Square on Sunday September 21st, 2025, from 9:00am to 5:00pm in the former Academy of Hair and Aesthetic near the Sydney Street entrance, next to Prince Electronics. International Auctions specialize in appraising and purchasing valuables, collectibles, gold and silver. Items such as sports cards, jewelry, stamps, sports memorabilia and coins. Though the balance of the mall stores open at 11:00am on Sundays, International Auction will start their day at 9:00am.

Did you know that this September is the first anniversary of our Mall Administrator, Sylvie Thompson, joining the Cornwall Square management team. Anyone who has dealt with Sylvie during the past 12 months will confirm that her charm, caring attitude and dedication brighten each day. Certainly, Sylvie has brought a high degree of professionalism and years of varied experience to her role, for which Cornwall Square and I are most appreciative. Cheers all around!

